ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau, on Romania's granting humanitarian aid to Moldova

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will be visiting Chisinau on Friday, on the occasion of Romania's granting free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova, consisting of medical and protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, this new aid is in line with Romania's "constant" action for the direct benefit of citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Aurescu will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, and will participate in the public event delivering the humanitarian support from Romania.

"The visit is an opportunity to reconfirm the special relationship between the two states, as well as to assure the citizens of the Republic of Moldova that Romania remains a solid partner, that constantly maintains and honors their commitments. Among the topics of discussions on the agenda of the meetings are the state of bilateral relations, bilateral strategic interconnection projects, as well as the continuation of the European path of the Republic of Moldova and the reform process," the MAE release reads.

On 12 February, the National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted the Decision on the granting of international assistance free of charge to the Republic of Moldova, the supplementation of emergency stocks with products, materials and sanitary equipment needed in the vaccination process and the modification of the list of countries/areas/territories with high epidemiological risk. According to this, Romania will provide the Republic of Moldova, free of charge, 1.5 million surgical protective masks, 100,000 FFP3 protection masks, 100,000 complete outfit and 100,000 single-use gloves, worth 11,188,600 lei.