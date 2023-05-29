ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart discuss bilateral relations, Middle East security in phone call.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss developing economic, political and diplomatic relations, as well as the Syrian file and security developments in the Middle East, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the two officials discussed the dynamism of direct political and diplomatic contacts and the development of economic co-operation, mentioning a growing trend in commercial exchanges, which in 2022 went up more that 48% from the previous year.

Aurescu also emphasised the importance of holding a business forum and a bilateral business council, as agreed upon on Safadi's visit to Bucharest in July 2022.

The two officials also discussed regional affairs.

Safadi presented the Jordanian vision and assessment of the resolution of the situation in Syria, the stabilisation of the country and the region, and the management of all the consequences generated by the existing crisis, including in terms of migration, terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime.

Discussions also focused on the multi-stage political process related to the re-admittance of Syria to the Arab League.

Aurescu praised Jordan's efforts regarding the Syrian file and emphasised the importance of holding an EU-Arab League ministerial meeting in June.

At the same time, Aurescu presented Romania's humanitarian support to the Syrian population in the aftermath of a February 2023 earthquake, including as part of the donors' conference in Brussels in March 2023. Romania announced granting 600,000 euros in humanitarian assistance, equally divided to the populations of Turkey and Syria, in addition to the in kind humanitarian assistance to Syria consisting of over 43 tonnes of beddings, clothing, food and over 10 tonnes of medicines and first aid medical supplies distributed to the population of Syria in all areas affected by the earthquake.

Also, the two ministers talked about the latest security developments in the Middle East, agreeing that generating the conditions for the resumption of direct dialogue between Israel and the Palestinian Authority is one of the most important actions in the Middle East Peace Process.

Safadi also presented Jordan's efforts in that regard, including the results of the recent meetings in Aqaba and Sharm-el-Sheikh.

Discussions also focused on the developments in Sudan and the prospects for a settlement, both in terms of the political process and the serious humanitarian situation.

Aurescu and Safadi agreed to keep up in the future a close contact on all topics of common interest to the stability of the region, to which Jordan contributes through its moderating role and balanced foreign policy approaches.

At the same time, Safadi extended Aurescu an invitation to visit Amman, and the invitation was accepted, according to MAE.