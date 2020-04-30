ForMin Aurescu: MAE tells Romanians to pay attention when signing agreements to work abroad

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu tells Romanians who want to leave the country to work abroad to be careful when signing their labour agreements because the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) has the ability to check if these agreements are observed.

"All Romanian citizens are free to leave the country to work abroad if they want to, but the MAE warns them to be very careful when signing their agreements because we can check on them through our diplomatic missions, we have this right and duty to check and see if these agreements are observed. In order to be efficient and make sure that the provisions of the agreements are observed abroad, they must be concluded in Romania. However, this particular job is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but of the Ministry of Labour," Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday in Iasi.He said he will go to Chisinau to meet his Moldovan counterpart, the PM and have a series meetings with representatives of the political environment.When he was asked about the status of Romanians in Germany, Aurescu said MAE already knows the number of those who are COVID-19 positive, as there are records being kept "for every situation separately," and figures that we communicated each time."We keep in touch through the embassies and consular office with all Romanians who contact us for assistance. Unfortunately, there are not very many Romanians who come to us for help. However, the embassy and the consular offices act on their own initiative every time when such information appears and they step in to discuss with the respective farms, associations and local and central authorities in Germany," said Aurescu.A team made of 42 physicians and nurses from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Health are to leave to the Republic of Moldova to help the medical teams there to fight the COVID-19 virus," informed the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.