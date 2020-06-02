ForMin Aurescu meets German ambassador to discuss seasonal workers, upcoming EU Council German presidency

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday met German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt to discuss the situation of seasonal workers and the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council.

According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu reiterated "the priority attention Romania has been paying to the situation of seasonal Romanian citizens or residents of Germany voicing the constant concern of the Romanian authorities with their rights being observed and adequate working conditions being secured especially in the context of the novel coronavirus."The minister welcomed the modification of the German legislative framework, which will offer "more" labour, social and health protection to workers in the meat industry and showed interest in maintaining a constant and open dialogue to jointly identify the best solutions for Romanian citizens who work in Germany.An agreement was reached to treat with "utmost" priority, through concerted approaches, the issue of seasonal workers and Romanian residents in Germany.Aurescu welcomed the priorities of the future six-month German presidency of the EU Council, which will begin on July 1, highlighting the complexity of the European agenda moving forward and assuring the German side of Romania's full support in carrying out this mandate, "with the aim of advancing and consolidating the European design."At the same time, there was an exchange of opinions on the recent developments in the epidemiological crisis in Romania and Germany and the relaxation measures envisaged in the next period. The two officials expressed interest in resuming this year's dynamic political-diplomatic agenda as soon as conditions allow.During the meeting there was also an exchange of views on developments in the Republic of Moldova. Aurescu mentioned Romania's substantial support to Moldovan citizens in combating the coronavirus pandemic and said that Romania "will continue to support efforts to advance the European course of the Republic of Moldova, the only one able to respond to the interests of this country's citizens."Aurescu and Meier-Klodt agreed to continue the dialogue and coordination between the two parties on developments in Moldova, including under the German presidency of the EU Council, with the aim of encouraging reforms necessary for EU rapprochement and full respect for democratic values and the values of the rule of law.