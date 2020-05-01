ForMin Aurescu meets Moldovan PM:Romania's support- expression of special relations between the two countries

The support granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic represents "the sincere expression of a special relationship" existing between the two countries, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said at the meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy brought to mind Romania's standpoint in regard to the Republic of Moldova, namely "Romania continues to support the Republic of Moldova in achieving its fundamental objective of European integration.""At the same time, we underscore the need to continue and intensify the necessary reforms to get closer to the European Union, to observe the democratic principles, the rule of law, because, just as the European Union conditions its support on the achievement of these aspects, Romania, too, is forced to have the same approach. These reforms are needed in a concrete way, in a real way, just as Mr. Prime Minister said in the discussions we carried out," Bogdan Aurescu said.The Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister was in Chisinau on Thursday, as Romania sent the Republic of Moldova medical aid for the combat of the COVID-19 pandemic: medical supplies, but also a team of volunteer doctors and nurses, both civilian and military. The medical staff will work in the hospitals of the Republic of Moldova.The Romanian official said that this action complements a support which Romania has already granted in the context of the pandemic and brought to mind the authorisation of some exports of medicines, medical devices and sanitary materials, purchased from Romania. Moreover, he mentioned the facilitation of transit and repatriation of some citizens of the Republic of Moldova, either transit through Romania, from Otopeni airport toward the Republic of Moldova, or on the transit road corridor created from Austria, Hungary through Romania toward the Republic of Moldova."All these actions represent the sincere expression of the special relationship existing between Romania and the Republic of Molodva," he said.Aurescu added that his visit to Chisinau also takes place in the context of the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova."I have evoked these aspects in the discussions I carried out today with Mr. Prime Minister, reiterating that the European option represents the only one able to ensure the prosperity and welfare of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. This is why, the context in which this mission takes place and my visit to Chisinau is also the context of the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister said.