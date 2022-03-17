ForMin Aurescu: Nearly 500K refugees from Ukraine entered Romania, around 80K remained

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated on Thursday that until this time nearly 500,000 refugees from Ukraine entered Romania, and nearly 80,000 of them remained on the territory of Romania.

"We already have nearly 500,000 refugees [from Ukraine - e.n.] who entered Romania, around 80,000 that have remained on Romanian territory at this time. The effort of the authorities, together with the civil society, together with the NGOs, together with Romanian citizens, which with great empathy have supported this entire effort, is yielding results, so we have succeeded until now to manage this refugee wave," said Aurescu at private broadcaster Digi24.

He added that Romania's effort in this sense is appreciated by the international community.

"I still receive very many calls and appreciations from our counterparts, including during the visits that the President of Romania had on the part of his counterparts, today for example we had the Prime Minister of Spain, the President of Estonia, earlier this week the President of Bulgaria. They all express appreciation for Romania's effort, for the way in which we have succeeded until now to manage this situation," Aurescu mentioned.