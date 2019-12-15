ForMin Aurescu, New Zealand's Parliamentary Under-Secretary Tabuteau in Madrid address bilateral cooperation

Topics of bilateral cooperation, i.e. boosting the political and diplomatic dialogue and cooperation among the international organisations, were tackled in Madrid, Spain on Sunday by the Romanian chief diplomat Bogdan Aurescu and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gov't of New Zealand Fletcher Tabuteau, on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe foreign affairs ministers' reunion (ASEM), a release by the relevant ministry, the MAE, reads.

Bogdan Aurescu hailed the 50th anniversary this year of bilateral diplomatic relations and proposed a boosting of the political dialogue, based on the two countries' convergence of stances in many fields, from supporting democracy, the rule of law and the human rights to aspects regarding the combating of the climate changes' negative effects and the sustainable development.The Romanian chief of diplomacy has also advocated the importance to boosting the bilateral economic cooperation, context in which he stressed the significance of resuming approaches to opening an honorary consulate of New Zealand in Romania, the MAE says.The two dignitaries have also addressed initiatives on multilateral plan of New Zealand our country has aligned to, with an accent on the climate change and combating online extremism, and the recent developments on the int'l and regional agenda.Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed Romania's support for the relations between the European Union and New Zealand be boosted, including for the fast finalisation of an undergoing Free Trade Agreement, the MAE adds.