ForMin Aurescu: Our shared values are threatened throughout the entire francophone area

Francophonie is a community of values, but because of the war launched by Russia in Ukraine, our shared values are threatened from one end of the francophone world to the other, from Eastern Europe to West Africa, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Sunday, March 20, International Francophonie Day, Agerpres reports.

"Every year, on March 20, we celebrate International Francophonie Day. Francophonie today brings together 88 countries and national governments in a community that goes beyond promoting the use of the French language. Francophonie is a community of values that looks responsibly to the Francophonie of the future in a world we want secure, free, democratic and united, based on respect for international law and multilateral co-operation, a world of peace, co-operation, and sustainable development, a world in harmony with the environment and respectful of nature. Unfortunately, our shared values are seriously threatened from one end of the French-speaking world to the other, from Eastern Europe to West Africa."Aurescu points out that Ukraine, an observer state of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), is the victim of a horrific illegal war of aggression launched by Russia, condemned in the strongest terms by an overwhelming majority of UN member states, including 64 of the 81 of OIF member states."Romania appreciates the support of many Francophone member states, especially countries neighbouring Ukraine, full member states or associated with OIF, in the shape of substantial and unitary contribution to refugees seeking refuge from the horrors of war," says Aurescu.He emphasises that Romania remains firmly committed to promoting and defending peace, security and human rights in French-speaking Africa through its presence on the ground in UN peacekeeping operations or EU post-conflict reconstruction missions."Romania shares its experience in peacekeeping /post-conflict reconstruction operations under various French-language training courses. Romania has made a voluntary financial contribution to the OIF Fund for Women and Girls in Need in Francophone Africa," adds Aurescu.He also says that Romania remains at the forefront of French-speaking solidarity, whether it is scholarships for education, support for peacekeeping and post-conflict reconstruction, humanitarian aid, equity in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, or sustainable development."The education of Francophone children and young people is one of the cornerstones of the Francophonie of tomorrow. Romania has fully taken up the role of emblematic state of the Francophonie, including in the field of development of scientific Francophonie, enjoying 116 francophone universities. The Eugen Ionescu doctoral and post-doctoral research scholarship programme funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed in collaboration with the Francophone University Agency, is proof to that, as almost all scholarship holders from French-speaking Africa work together to build a better world. Together, in solidarity, we have a duty to build a better world for future generations, in which peace, democracy, respect for human rights, sustainable development and respect for the environment are the daily reality of all mankind. Together, let's build the Francophonie of the future! "concluded Aurescu.