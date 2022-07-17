ForMin Aurescu participates in Foreign Affairs Council on July 18

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday, in Brussels, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies of the EU member states - Foreign Affairs Council, where he will plead for the support of Ukraine, including by allocating a new tranche through the European Peace Facility, and will voice his support for maintaining pressure on Russia and strengthening the sanctions regime against the later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Sunday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

European Foreign Ministers will have an in-depth exchange of views on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the EU's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, and EU digital diplomacy.Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also take part in the discussion on Ukraine by videoconference, the first discussion with the official in Kyiv since the European Council's decision on June 23-24 to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine.European ministers will also address issues related to the EU-Israel Association Council and assess recent developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tunisia, as well as the EU's prospects for dialogue with the League of Arab States.As regards Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Bogdan Aurescu will present the Romanian side's assessment of developments on the ground and the consequences for regional security. "He will also express support for maintaining pressure on Russia and strengthening its sanctions regime, as well as for the EU's support for Ukraine, including by allocating a new financial tranche through the European Peace Facility," the release said.The head of the Romanian diplomacy will present the latest measures adopted by Romania to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine, including the opening of new border crossing points, the completion of works on the wide gauge railway line in the port of Galati, as well as Romania's agreement to allow third-country-flagged bulkers loaded with cereals to pass through the Chilia and Bastroe canals.He will reiterate his support for European diplomatic efforts to further isolate Russia at the international level and will present Romania's concrete steps in dialogue with third-party partners with the aim of combating Moscow's narrative, the MAE said.Bogdan Aurescu will also emphasize the importance of intensifying EU support for the states of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, regions "particularly vulnerable to the actions of the Russian Federation," informs MAE.The Minister of Foreign Affairs will also present the results of the second edition of the Ministerial Conference of the Platform for Support for the Republic of Moldova, which took place on Friday in Bucharest and which managed to raise financial assistance worth 615 million euros, of which over 432 million euros in grants. He will encourage EU member states to continue to provide direct assistance to the Republic of Moldova during this difficult period.During the discussion on the EU's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Bogdan Aurescu will express his support for consolidating the EU's commitment to this region and will mention Romania's objective regarding the boosting of the dialogue with LAC.During the discussions on EU digital diplomacy, Minister Aurescu will express backing for the development and promotion of the European model in the field, based on respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and democratic principles. He will highlight the importance of strengthening the resilience of neighborhood partners to combat hybrid threats and cyber attacks.