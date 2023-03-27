 
     
ForMin Aurescu participates in the Government Question Time programme in the Deputies Chamber

gov.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is set to participate in the Government Question Time programme in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday.

The meeting is chaired by the Chamber's vice-president Daniel Suciu.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu was invited to the "Government Question Time" by the parliamentary group of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) to discuss "the failure of Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the measures considered to rectify this missed objective"; to "inform about the works carried out by the Ukrainian authorities on the Bystroye Canal without the approval of the Romanian side, works that may generate possible economic and environmental damages for Romania and how these damages will be recovered"; and also to discuss "what measures has the Ministry of Foreign Affairs undertaken at the diplomatic and legal level, in the case of the Bystroye Canal, in order to stop this environmental disaster with serious economic effects for Romania." AGERPRES

