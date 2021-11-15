ForMin Aurescu reiterates strong support for accession negotiations between EU and Northern Macedonia, Albania

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated on Monday, in Brussels, at a meeting of the heads of diplomacy from EU member states, Romania's "strong" support for the initiation of accession negotiations between the EU, on the one hand, and the Republic of Macedonia and Albania, on the other hand.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the Foreign Affairs Council meeting agenda included, as main topics, the Western Balkans and the Sahel region. In the Current Affairs chapter, the ministers addressed issues such as the situation in Belarus, Cyprus/Varosha, Ethiopia, Sudan and relations with Latin America.

"During the discussion on the Western Balkans, Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the need for a strategic EU approach in the current regional context and keeping the issue a priority on the FAC agenda. He reiterated Romania's strong support for the initiation of the EU accession negotiations for the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Albania this year and recalled, in this context, that the European commitment in the Western Balkans region cannot be dissociated from the Union's enlargement policy. The Romanian high official also showed that the pandemic amplified the existing challenges in the region even more, while referring to the influences of third actors on the region and underscoring the importance of aligning partners in the region in the field of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP)," the same press release reads.Regarding the recent developments in the region, the minister voiced concern about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina."He pleaded for maintaining a strong political commitment, including through continued EU-US coordination, and welcomed the UN Security Council's expansion of the Althea mission for another year. He also underscored the importance of making progress in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, showing support for the work of the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, who is trying to engage the two sides in a constructive dialogue. Moreover, the minister pointed out a series of concrete proposals meant to increase EU's commitment in the region, at all levels, increasing partner resilience, combating hybrid threats and strengthening strategic communication to ensure better visibility of EU action in the Western Balkans," according to the same source.Regarding the situation in Sahel, the Foreign Minister voice concern about the deteriorating security context and underscored the importance of fighting terrorism to avoid creating an arc of instability from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, passing through Sahel, Sudan and Ethiopia."In this context, he reiterated Romania's firm commitment, together with its European partners, to ensuring stability and security in the region. He also highlighted Romania's decision to participate in the Takuba Task Force, as well as our country's decision to increase its presence in the EU Training Mission in Mali starting with the year 2022. At the same time, Minister Aurescu reminded about the substantial contribution of our country for the same region, in the field of education, through granting scholarships," reads the abovementioned press release.Regarding the recent developments in Mali, Minister Aurescu underscored the importance of maintaining international pressure, in the context of the deteriorating political situation with implications for the EU training mission (EUTM Mali) and the EU-Mali relationship as a whole."He supported the use of all instruments available to the EU, including sanctions, to increase pressure on the Malian authorities and prevent them from concluding an agreement with the Wagner group and observing the established electoral timetable. Such sanctions should target the involvement of this entity in other states as well, in Africa or in the Eastern Neighborhood," said the MAE.Regarding Belarus, Bogdan Aurescu voiced solidarity with the Member States (Poland, Lithuania and Latvia) facing the effects of the crisis caused by the Minsk regime by unacceptably exploiting migration, in an attempt by the Belarusian authorities to put pressure on the European Union. He also voiced support for the swift adoption of a new package of sanctions targeting both those involved in the migration crisis and the economic sector.Minister Aurescu also encouraged the European External Action Service to continue the dialogue with third countries for crisis management and on the component regarding the migrants' countries of origin.On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, the head of Romanian diplomacy attended an informal breakfast with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, organized at the initiative of Poland. Aurescu voiced concern about the security developments in the Union's Eastern Neighborhood and the Black Sea region and shared some of the conclusions on the topic discussed with US Secretary of State Blinken, one week ago, during his visit to Washington. Moreover, the Romanian Minister reiterated our country's support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and mentioned the need for increasing resilience in maintaining a sustained pace of the reforms.Ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place in December, Bogdan Aurescu reiterated his support for Ukraine's EU accession aspirations.