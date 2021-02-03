The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, sent on Wednesday a letter to Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, reiterating the concern and dissatisfaction of Romanian authorities regarding the arbitrary way in which the Mexican institutions refused access to Mexico of the Romanian citizens and requests the immediate halt of this abusive practice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

According to the source, in the letter the necessity of this decision to be grounded on individual assessments, from case to case, was highlighted. Furthermore, the Romanian Minister requested to be ensured a transparent and predictable approach, regarding the regime of foreign tourists in Mexico, especially during the current pandemic context. Also, Aurescu pointed out that "Romania considers that the decision of returning were not fully and clearly communicated to each Romanian citizen involved or to the Romanian authorities and expressed their surprise towards the lack of any prior signals on this topic, from the Mexican authorities, as it is customary in the conditions of the good relations traditionally existing between our two countries".

MAE announces that it will continue its ceaseless political and diplomatic actions for clarifying and resolving this situation as quickly as possible.

At the same time, regarding the 114 Romanian citizens that are still in the airport in Cancun, waiting for their return flights, MAE specifies that in continuation of efforts already deployed by the Romanian embassy in Mexico, with the support of the honorary consul of Romania in Cancun, in ensuring water and food to these citizens, the ad-interim person in charge with foreign affairs between Romania and Mexico is going on Wednesday in Cancun in order to offer assistance to those stuck in the airport waiting for their return to Europe. Furthermore, a consul on behalf of Romania's General Consulate in Miami is going to Mexico to strengthen the team there, amid the need of intensifying consular assistance.

In addition, at the level of the Romanian embassy in Mexico and at the level of MAE there were actions took with the Lufthansa airline regarding urgent repatriation of those 114 Romanian citizens who are still in the airport in Cancun.

At this time, MAE is making an appeal to all Romanian citizens who intend or were intending to travel in the following period to Mexico to delay their trip, until the situation will be clarified and solved. In this sense, a travel warning was issued, available at the website www.mae.ro/node/54857.