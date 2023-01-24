ForMin Aurescu: Romania shall continue to substantially support Ukraine, in cooperation with all partners

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter challenges, and showed that Romania will continue to substantially support this country, in cooperation with all partners who share the same visions and objectives, told Agerpres.

The G7+ meeting was co-chaired by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa, and took place in the presence of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The meeting was focused on assessing the situation of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, which has suffered massive and repeated attacks from the Russian Federation, namely on the status and prospects of the support given to Ukraine by the international community in order to manage the consequences of these attacks and increase its resilience at social level.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), in his intervention, the head of Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu, appreciated the success of this format, launched in Bucharest in November 2022, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers, a format which proved its relevance especially by generating a constant exchange of information and coordinating the efforts of the international community aimed at ensuring Ukraine's energy needs.

Minister Aurescu underscored that the repeated, large-scale attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine represent a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, with the objective of defeating the resilience of Ukrainian society, and the international democratic community cannot allow this.

The MAE mentions that, in respect to the assistance provided by Romania to strengthen Ukraine's energy security, minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored that the humanitarian hub in Suceava facilitated, among other things, the transit of 40 generators purchased by Romania with European funds, dozens of other generators offered by the Romanian Government and local authorities, and more than 160 generators offered by France.

In this context, minister Aurescu also mentioned the planning of a new Trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs ministers of Romania, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in February, after the one in Odesa, on 15 September 2022, to which the energy ministers of the three states were also invited and within which common lines of action were agreed for the development of interconnectivity and the strengthening of Ukraine's and the Republic of Moldova's energy security, in the medium and long term.

The Romanian minister also highlighted the special situation of the Republic of Moldova, confronted with a deep energy crisis, generated by limitations regarding the availability and access to resources. He mentioned that Romania contributes directly to finding solutions for the most pressing problems, such as ensuring about 80pct of the total electricity consumption needs of the Republic of Moldova, as well as ensuring gas transmission to this state through the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline.

The Romanian minister pleaded for sustainable, more structured and permanent solutions to the current challenges facing Ukraine and the entire region, and showed that Romania will continue to substantially support Ukraine and its citizens, in cooperation with all partners who share the same visions and objectives.

The meeting was also attended by the foreign affairs ministers or other high representatives from the G7 states (in addition to the US and Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the UK), as well as from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, together with representatives of the European Union, the European Energy Community, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the UNDP and the World Bank.

This was the second meeting in this format, the first being organized in Romania on 29 November 2022, on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. The meeting in Bucharest in November 2022 was the first G7 meeting hosted by Romania and the first in which Romania participated, through the Foreign Affairs minister.