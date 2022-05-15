ForMin Aurescu: Romania supports a rapid NATO accession process for Finland and Sweden

Romania is "firmly" in favour of a "rapid" NATO accession process for Finland and Sweden, for the membership of these two states will strengthen the Alliance as a whole, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said in Berlin on Sunday.

"These days, in Berlin, we have a very important meeting, which is the first informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, a meeting that will set the pace and also provide the elements of substance for the preparation of the Madrid Summit in June. And, as you know very well, last night we discussed the prospects for Finland's and Sweden's accession, together with our colleagues in these states, and I expressed Romania's firm position in favour of a speedy accession process for these two countries. On the one hand, Romania is a strong supporter of the "Open Doors" policy, which brings many benefits to the Alliance as a whole, and we know very well, from our own experience of accession, how important it was for the reform in Romania. At the same time, these two states' accession will strengthen the Alliance as a whole and we believe that Sweden been for the reform of At the same time, the accession of these two states, in our view, will strengthen the Alliance as a whole, and we believe that if Sweden and Finland become members of the Alliance, the detterence posture will be more efficient and the defence strengthened. Thus, as a whole, NATO will become stronger," Aurescu said.He said "a number of issues" had been raised by one of the allies over the two countries, noting that he hoped the situation will be solved through direct dialogue between the three countries.Asked if he was surprised by Turkey's position, Aurescu replied: "The surprise in diplomacy is not something to be welcomed. But what I can say is that I understood perfectly what Turkey's concerns were. It was an exchange of opinion including with our colleagues from Finland and Sweden, so we have the positions of both sides and there were contacts already last night, discussing the possibilities to go further.""I think we shouldn't miss the moment. This is extremely important, especially in the current context, and if you remember the proposals that Russia made in December last year, with those draft treaties that were put forward to the United States and NATO for conclusion, in which Russia basically asked for the suspension of NATO's enlargement policy, I think it is extremely important to point out that this is a matter for allies and, of course, for the candidate countries. And, therefore, I think it is important to find a solution and to have a fast process of ratification of the accession protocols and to welcome both countries in NATO, because I believe, and I believe on behalf of Romania, that this will make the Alliance stronger," Aurescu said.