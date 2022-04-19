ForMin Aurescu: Romanian authorities have decided to reopen Embassy in Kyiv

The Romanian authorities have decided to reopen the Embassy in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to him, the actual resumption of the activity will take place in the next period, immediately after the necessary technical and security preparations are completed.

17 diplomatic missions have already resumed their activity in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday, quoted by the Unian news agency.

Day by day, more and more foreign diplomatic missions are resuming their activities in the Ukrainian capital, according to Ukrainian diplomacy.

"This is proof that the world supports and believes in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in its post.

The diplomatic missions of the EU, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Vatican, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan returned to Kyiv on Monday, April 18, according to the Unian.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, most foreign embassies relocated from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine, according to the news agency.