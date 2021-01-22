ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzalez Laya address full operationalization of Strategic Partnership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a phone call, on Friday, with his Spanish counterpart Aranha Gonzalez Laya, opportunity with which the "substantial" character of the strategic partnership between the two countries was confirmed, both dignitaries invoking the anniversary, in 2021, of 140 years since establishing bilateral diplomatic relations.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, minister Aurescu expressed his belief that the two countries will have a very good cooperation in preparing an ample calendar of political-diplomatic and cultural events which will mark the anniversary moment, that will highlight the "exceptional" character of Romanian-Spanish relations, including through the full operationalization of the existing Strategic Partnership between the two states.

The two officials expressed their desire to strengthen the bilateral dialogue, including in the context of the head of the Spanish diplomacy paying a visit to Bucharest in the near future, which has a symbolic character, being her first one in 2021 and offering the opportunity to discuss in detail aspects that concern the bilateral, European and international agenda. Furthermore, the visit will prepare the substance and solid results of the first joint reunion of the two governments, also planned for the first part of this year, MAE specifies.

Bogdan Aurescu also highlighted the importance of the European Union solidarity with its neighboring states, especially the West Balkans and from the Eastern Partnership, regarding combating the COVID-19 pandemic, especially regarding the vaccination strategies.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya agreed with Romania's and Spain's necessity of assuming a visible and active role at the European level in matters of joint interest, as well as in Southern and Eastern vicinities of the EU. Furthermore, the two officials tackled topics regarding the multilateral cooperation, according to the MAE press release.