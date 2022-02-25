ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC extraordinary meeting on Russia's military aggression against Ukraine

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attends a special meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels today that will address the effects of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), FAC will also aim to adopt a substantial, robust and comprehensive package of sanctions against Russia, as decided politically by European leaders at their Thursday's summit.The European Council then agreed to adopt additional restrictive measures with massive and severe consequences for Russia, as well as a new package of individual and economic sanctions against Belarus.Aurescu will reiterate the messages condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, which is a flagrant violation of international law and the fundamental principles underlying the rule-based order, and will also mention Belarus' responsibility in support of Russia's aggression.The head of the Romanian diplomacy will reconfirm the importance of maintaining EU unity and coordination with partners, especially the US, but also with NATO and other international actors, for managing the current crisis, taking into account all its dimensions and implications.Following the political agreement of the European Council of February 24 on a package of additional restrictive measures, Aurescu will voice support for the need to continue to closely coordinate the reactions and approaches of the EU, together with partners and allies, at the same time with a coherent public communication to increase the sanctions' potential for deterrence.Aurescu is expected to mention the humanitarian support given to Ukraine by Romania, as well as the support given to other international partners for the evacuation through Romania of foreign citizens from Ukraine.He is also expected to mention the importance of supporting the other eastern partners, especially Moldova and Georgia, which resilience must be strengthened, as well as support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.