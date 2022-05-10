ForMin Aurescu to attend Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, on Wednesday

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will take part in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS, which will take place in Marrakesh, in the Kingdom of Morocco, on Wednesday, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the meeting will be co-chaired by the United States of America and the Kingdom of Morocco, with over 75 representatives of state and international organizations, coalition members, expected to attend, including the majority of NATO and EU states, partner states from the Western Balkans, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, as well as the European Union, NATO, INTERPOL.

During the meeting, the actions of the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS in the last year will be analyzed and the main lines of action will be decided, as well as priorities for continuing to counter the terrorist threat, at a regional and global level.

The main topics for debate will be focused on the security situation in Iraq, Syria, as well as the evolution of the terrorist threat on the African continent and in Afghanistan.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu will highlight Romania's contribution under the aegis of the Coalition, our country being involved, since 2016, within the Coalition Forces (within the Inherent Resolve Operation and the NATO Mission in Iraq), as well as through the contribution to stabilization and reconstruction in the states affected by ISIS/Daesh. Furthermore, the head of the Romanian diplomacy will use this occasion to send a message of support for the Coalition's efforts of permanently defeating ISIS/Daesh and for stopping the risk of resurgence of terrorist network threats, through an integrated approach, that will reunite the political, military and social-economic dimensions," MAE specifies.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will also have a series of bilateral meetings.

In 2014, the United States of America announced the creation of an international coalition for the fight against ISIS/Daesh. In this sense, efforts to materialize a military action against ISIS/Daesh were centralized and consolidated by initiating Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The Coalition works on the basis of the UN 2178 Security Council resolution (regarding foreign fighters) and mainly act during the OIR led by the USA, based on art. 51 of the UN Charter, with the objective of neutralizing and eventually destroying ISIS/Daesh. Currently, the Coalition is consists of 85 states and international organizations and has a US-coordinated secretariat in Washington.AGERPRES