 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ForMin Aurescu to attend NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' videoconference

cotidianul.ro
aurescu bogdan

Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Thursday, the meeting of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers, which will take place as a videoconference.

Given the situation at the international level, on the occasion of the ministerial meeting there will be a discussion regarding the management of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the implications on NATO activities, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

The agenda of the meeting will include, according to MAE, discussion regarding the threats coming from the southern vicinity, the process of strategic reflection regarding the consolidation of the political dimension of NATO, as well as security developments in the Euro-Atlantic space.

The meeting will have a special political significance also from the perspective of being the first in which the Republic of North Macedonia will formally participate as an allied state, the number of NATO member-states thus reaching 30.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.