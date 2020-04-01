ForMin Aurescu to attend NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' videoconference

Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Thursday, the meeting of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers, which will take place as a videoconference.

Given the situation at the international level, on the occasion of the ministerial meeting there will be a discussion regarding the management of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the implications on NATO activities, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

The agenda of the meeting will include, according to MAE, discussion regarding the threats coming from the southern vicinity, the process of strategic reflection regarding the consolidation of the political dimension of NATO, as well as security developments in the Euro-Atlantic space.

The meeting will have a special political significance also from the perspective of being the first in which the Republic of North Macedonia will formally participate as an allied state, the number of NATO member-states thus reaching 30.