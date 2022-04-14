ForMin Aurescu to visit North Macedonia

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu is paying an official visit today to North Macedonia at the invitation of his counterpart Bujar Osmani.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu's schedule includes, in addition to political consultations with the foreign minister of North Macedonia, receptions by President Stevo Pendarovski and Speaker of North Macedonia's Parliamentary Assembly Talat Xhaferi.Discussions with local officials will aim to strengthen bilateral relations, with emphasis on increasing and diversifying political dialogue as well as business and trade co-operation and expanding sectoral co-operation between the two countries, including on the basis of priorities set forth on Minister Bujar Osmani's visit to Bucharest on December 16, 2020.The head of the Romanian diplomacy will also emphasise the importance of co-operation in preserving the cultural and linguistic identity of persons belonging to related national minorities, given the role they play in the relationship between Romania and North Macedonia.In conversations with North Macedonian senior officials, Aurescu will reiterate "Romania's firm and principled support for the European course of this country and will emphasise the strategic importance of the enlargement process of the European Union, essential for the security and stability of the entire European continent, an obvious thing amidst the ongoing Russian Federation 's aggression against Ukraine." He will also voice appreciation for North Macedonia promptly and fully falling in line with the sanctions and measures imposed by the European Union on the Russian Federation, according to MAE.At the same time, collaboration between Romania and North Macedonia inside NATO will be discussed and openness for a common approach, within the Alliance, of the current strategic challenges will be underlined, given the interdependence between security in the Western Balkans and security on the Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea.Aurescu will also express Romania's support for the future OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office, which will be held in 2023 by North Macedonia.A series of bilateral documents will be signed by the two ministers that will contribute to deepening bilateral co-operation.