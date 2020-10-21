ForMin Aurescu urges Romanians in US to consider voting by mail in December 6 general election

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has sent a message to the Romanians in the United States of America urging them to consider registering for voting by mail, adding that polling stations will open in the US for the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.

The video message, posted on Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Facebook page, was sent by the head of the Romanian diplomacy on a visit to the US while at the Romanian Embassy in Washington DC.

"I am addressing you from the Romanian Embassy in Washington, during my brief visit to the United States these days, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. I would like you to know that the discussion I just had yesterday with Secretary of State Pompeo reconfirmed my feeling of trust in the way in which our American partners value the relationship of a true strategic partnership between Romania and the United States," said Aurescu.

He spoke about the polling stations in the United States for the general election in Romania and also underscored the option of voting by mail.

"Together with the embassy and our consulates, and in coordination with federal and local authorities, we will be opening polling stations throughout the United States that I will soon announce publicly. I am urging you to consider this option, which allows you to exercise your right to vote in the safest, most efficient and comfortable way, without travelling long distances and without the danger of exposure to epidemic risks," said Aurescu.

According to https://www.votstrainatate.ro/ - the portal dedicated to the general election, almost 33,000 Romanians with a domicile or residence abroad were registered to vote by mail as of October 20, 15:00hrs. October 22 is the deadline.