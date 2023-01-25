ForMin Aurescu welcomes incoming Turkish ambassador to discuss Romania-Poland-Turkey talks

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Wednesday incoming ambassador of Turkey in Bucharest Ozgur Kivanc Altan, who presented his letter of credence, hailing the joint decision for setting up a Romania-Turkey High-Level Strategic Co-operation Council, a new co-operation organisation that becomes operational in 2023, told Agerpres.

The objective of the council is to strengthen the strategic dimension of the bilateral dialogue, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

Aurescu emphasised the relevance of such a co-operation platform, including from the perspective of the efforts undertaken at the regional, European and transatlantic level, to strengthen common resilience to growing geopolitical and security challenges.

The meeting provided an opportunity for an exchange of opinions on current affairs on the regional agenda, with mention of the relevance of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral consultation format. Also discussed was the launch of the joint working group on the Black Sea, which was agreed upon on Aurescu's visit to Ankara in December 2022.