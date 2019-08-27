ForMin Manescu urges NATO, EU to increase attention to Black Sea security developments

At a meeting on Tuesday with Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, Romania's Foreign Minister Ramona Manescu urged NATO and EU to increase their attention to security developments in the Black Sea region as an essential part of Euro-Atlantic security.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Foreign Ministry, Manescu reiterated Romania's strong support for strengthening the global role of the European Union and for consolidating the transatlantic relationship."She also underlined the importance of the EU-NATO synergy and complementariness, arguing for the need for increased attention on the part of NATO and the European Union to security developments in the Black Sea region as an essential part of Euro-Atlantic security," MAE says.At the same time, the need for a long-term vision in support of European, Euro-Atlantic and international stability and security was mentioned, with a special role in identifying sustainable solutions to be vested with the transatlantic community."Against this background, Minister Ramona-Nicole Manescu reiterated Romania's readiness to continue to actively participate in strengthening European and Euro-Atlantic security, as well as to support Eastern and Western Balkan partners," the statement says.Ischinger attended as a special guest, the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy, the 2019 edition.According to MAE, the Munich Security Conference is one of the most prestigious security forums that traditionally brings together important leaders and decision-makers in the field of security and defense."Since its first edition in 1963, as "Internationale Wehrkunde-Begegnung" the conference has been an important milestone in European and Euro-Atlantic security debates. The event is also conspicuous for allowing exchanges of informal ideas on topics that are both current and prospective."