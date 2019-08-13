ForMin Manescu welcomes incoming Estonian ambassador Vinciguerra

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu on Tuesday welcomed incoming ambassador of the Republic of Estonia Ingrid Kressel Vinciguerra to receive her letters of accreditation, with the two officials underscoring the excellent state of the relationships between Romania and Estonia, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

"The head of the Romanian diplomacy emphasised the excellent state of the bilateral relationships between Romania and the Republic of Estonia, characterised by a constant high level dialogue, based also on common positions inside the European Union, NATO, as well as within regional cooperation formats such as be the Three Seas Initiative. The Romanian minister welcomed Estonia choosing to host a Three Seas Summit in 2020," reads a MAE press statement.Manescu encouraged the continuation of joint efforts to strengthen economic co-operation between the two countries. A number of topics of common interest, such as the EU's Eastern Partnership, the Common Foreign and Security Policy, were also addressed, with the two officials pointing to the two countries' convergence of approaches.Manescu also wished the ambassador success in his mission in Romania and assured her of the MAE support for the accomplishment of her diplomatic mission.