ForMin Melescanu about elections in Diaspora: There were many cases of verbal agression, physical, too

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday stated that in the elections to the European Parliament in the Diaspora "there were many cases especially of verbal aggression, even physical, too," adding there is also evidence for it.

"I will give that to you immediately. Whenever you want, you can come to the Ministry and read the infographic by which five buses carrying 200 people came to Bologna and they immediately formed a queue and after that they tried to create problems while asking why they were forced to wait in line so much. There were many cases, especially of verbal aggression, and unfortunately of physical aggression, too. We also have pictures of people in the committee who were pushed and have bruises. Unfortunately, even women," Melescanu said in Parliament.In a report made by MAE regarding the manner in which the vote in the elections to the European Parliament took place in the Diaspora it is said that there were "coordinated actions meant to bring to vote a large number of citizens" by buses."Another factor was represented by the involvement of the supporters of certain political entities, although the legal provisions do not allow electoral activities on the day of the vote. More than that, there were also coordinated actions meant to bring to vote a large number of citizens by 5-6 buses or cars (electoral tourism), which automatically resulted in a great pressure being put on the polling stations or influencing the electors' decisions. Mostly, these groups remained in the area of the polling stations including after they voted and created incidents, until the arrival of the law enforcement, which ensured the closing of the polling stations," reads the MAE report.

AGERPRES