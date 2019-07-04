ForMin Melescanu: Hard to believe we will have EC portfolio with important funds for third time

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said Thursday that it is hard to believe that Romania will manage to hold for the third time within the European Commission a portfolio that manages "many projects and very important funds", after having held two such positions consecutively.

After the European commissioner portfolio held by Corina Cretu was temporarily taken over by Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, following the former's resignation, Minister Melescanu said Romania has an "excellent candidate" to fill this position over the coming months."As far as the commissioners leaving the Commission are concerned, they can be appointed short-term, until the conclusion of the new formula, another commissioner can be appointed. We have the candidate, I can tell you his/her name, but I do not think it is appropriate for me to talk here now, because things are evolving at EU level. However, we will not be left during these four months without a commissioner, and I assure you that we have a candidate - not good - excellent," the head of the Romanian diplomacy said.