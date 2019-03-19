ForMin Melescanu meets agreed Ambassador of Switzerland; considerable development potential of bilateral colllaboration, underscored

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation in Bucharest, Arthur Mattli, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release.

The quality of the Romanian-Swiss relations was appreciated, according to the release, reflected both in the intense political dialogue at high level during 2018 and in the level of the Swiss investments in Romania, the two officials expressing the hope that this will be followed by similar dynamics in the area of bilateral trade.

The Minister brought to mind the considerable development potential of the bilateral cooperation identified in the context of the official Romanian-Swiss contacts and expressed the hope that it will be capitalised on as best possible during the mandate of the new ambassador.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also mentioned the results achieved in the programs carried out on the basis of the Swiss financial contribution to EU cohesion, appreciating their role in strengthening the bilateral relationship at the sectoral level.

The two officials highlighted the contribution that the Romanian community in Switzerland brings to the socio-economic development of the two countries and the intensification of decentralized cooperation at the local level.

In the context of Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019, Minister Teodor Melescanu expressed his willingness to support the continuation and consolidation of the dialogue between Switzerland and the EU, MAE shows.