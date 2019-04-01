ForMin Melescanu meets SOS Pompeo in Washington to discuss regional security, energy co-operation

Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu had a formal working meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington on Monday to discuss regional security and energy co-operation, according to a press statement released on Monday by Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

The meeting was also attended by Romania's ambassador to the US George Maior, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Philip Reeker.According to the source, the two officials addressed a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, highlighting the interest in and joint efforts of both governments to develop and intensify the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America.Melescanu underscored the importance of bilateral high-level visits to Washington and Bucharest for the development of the bilateral relationship.The discussion also focused on an assessment of transatlantic security priorities in anticipation of the ministerial meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of NATO.Melescanu praised the close partnership with the United States in the area of security, highlighting Romania's strategic role and Romanian-American co-operation in ensuring an integrated approach to NATO's defence and deterrence measures.The head of the Romanian diplomacy also emphasised the importance of strengthening the American and NATO commitment to security in the Black Sea region.Melescanu highlighted the achievements of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council and the agenda for the second half of the six-month tenure, including issues related to the Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and the Western Balkans. It also highlighted Romania's approach to revealing the positive substance of EU-US cooperation.He mentioned Romania's bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which he called a major objective of Romania's foreign policy.Melescanu also presented Romania's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council and highlighted the traditional experience of the nation in the system of this organisation.According to MAE, regional and global efforts were also discussed in the field of non-proliferation, counter-terrorism and asymmetric security threats, with the US Secretary of State noting Romania's important contributions to international organisations and mechanisms, as well as the high expertise of Romanian specialists and professionals.Intensifying bilateral energy co-operation was yet another topic of discussion at the meeting, according to MAE