ForMin Melescanu: Romania attaches great importance to Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine's political association with EU

Romania attaches great importance to speeding up the economic integration and political association of the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine with the European Union, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) quotes Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu as saying at an EU meeting on Monday, informs Agerpres.

Melescanu attended a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels that discussed the Eastern Partnership, and Libya.

"With regard to the Eastern Partnership, the foreign ministers reviewed the latest developments in meeting the 20 concrete results to be achieved by 2020 as set by the European summit of November 24, 2017. Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu reiterated Romania's support for the consolidation of the Eastern partnership and the EU's relationship with all the six partner states - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine - in order to implement the reforms and policies of the Agenda 2020 to the direct benefit of the citizens. He underlined the major importance attached by Romania to the further development of additional co-operation ways with the three countries that have concluded association agreements with the EU (Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine) in order to speed up the political association and economic integration of these countries with the European Union, aiming to ensure stability, security and prosperity in the region. He highlighted the priority that will be given to this file under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019," according to MAE.

The meeting offered the ministers the opportunity to address the latest domestic developments in Libya, focusing on political and security levels, as well as migration issues.

Melescanu reiterated Romania's position on the EU's efforts to support the UN plan of action to identify an inclusive political solution, sustainable stabilisation and internal security in Libya.

According to MAE, a working lunch allowed for an exchange of views on regional developments in the Korean Peninsula and highlighted the EU's readiness to support the diplomatic process aimed at denuclearising the peninsula and inter-Korean reconciliation. Melescanu underscored the importance of maintaining a constant commitment of all the players involved in the region to achieve concrete and sustainable results with full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.

On the side-lines if the of the FAC meeting, Melescanu had a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Common Security Federica Mogherini, informing about Romania's interest in adequately marking the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership under the Romanian presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019. At the same time, Melescanu highlighted the importance of the support of EU institutions and of the personal involvement of the European official in ensuring that this is a success story.