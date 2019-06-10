ForMin Melescanu: We are concerned about current explosive situation in Republic of Moldova

Romania is concerned that there is currently "an explosive situation" in the Republic of Moldova, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Monday, adding that our country's ambassador in Chisinau attended a meeting organized by President Igor Dodon on Monday.

"We called on all political forces to respect the democratic process (...) It was a call to calm and restraint," Melescanu said.

He stressed that "the stability of the Republic of Moldova is essential for the continuation of its European path".

Melescanu said Monday that Romania's Ambassador to Chisinau, Daniel Ionita, attended a meeting organized by President Igor Dodon, and the agenda of the diplomat was also a meeting with the leaders of the Democratic Party of Moldova.

"Today, we have given instructions to our Chisinau ambassador to attend a meeting organized by President Dodon together with other EU Member States. The meeting lasted for 15 minutes and only President Dodon spoke, after which no other Member State of the European Union said anything," Melescanu said.

The head of Romanian diplomacy spoke about the danger of protests in the Republic of Moldova.

"We are concerned that there is an explosive situation at present in Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova (...), the priority is the European path of the Republic of Moldova," Teodor Melescanu said.

In his opinion, a solution is "the return to the electorate", namely snap elections in this country, on 6 September.