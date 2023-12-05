ForMin Odobescu: Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately

Communication with Austria on the Schengen file has improved lately, Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Monday.

The head of Romanian diplomacy is part of the delegation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is on a working visit to the United States.

"Communication with Austria has improved lately. There is a dialogue not only at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also at the level of the Ministry of Interior and we are continuing all these diplomatic steps together with my colleagues from the Foreign Affairs. In fact, these diplomatic demarches are taking place at the highest level," she said.

Odobescu added that the demarches are continuing, "to see what are the exact next steps and what solution we reach in agreement with the Austrian side and the other member states."

The accession to Schengen of Romania and Bulgaria is not voting topic in the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on 4 and 5 December. AGERPRES