ForMin Odobescu reiterates need to continue supporting Ukraine, Moldova at meeting with EU ambassadors

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a meeting, on Friday, with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Bucharest, on which occasion she emphasized the need to continue providing multidimensional support for Ukraine and a strong European support for the Republic of Moldova, transmitting Romania's commitment to complete the process of accession to the Schengen Area, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reads.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Romania, in the context of holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council.

The minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the relevance of continuing to provide consistent, multidimensional support from the EU for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining a unified and coordinated approach at the European level, as a response to the complex security developments in the region, the source says.

At the same time, minister Odobescu emphasized the need for strong European support for the Republic of Moldova, in order to strengthen its resilience, "in the conditions in which this state is strongly affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the destabilizing actions of Russia".

Luminita Odobescu also mentioned the importance of strengthening security at the Black Sea, "an important component of the security dimension of the states in the region".

She reiterated Romania's support for the advancement of the EU accession process for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, showing the importance of the rapid adoption at Council level of the frameworks for negotiations with the two states and the organization of the first political inter-governmental conferences with them until the end of the mandate of the Belgian Presidency of EU Council.

The minister also reminded the need to support the European integration of the Western Balkan states.

According to the MAE, the Romanian official reaffirmed her support for strengthening inter-operability and complementarity with NATO and for strengthening the technological and industrial base of the European defence sector.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, Luminita Odobescu expressed concern about the dramatic developments in the region, stressing the need to identify, together with international partners, viable solutions for a sustainable peace in the region, for the immediate release of all hostages and the improvement of the civilian situation seriously affected by the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The minister of Foreign Affairs also emphasized Romania's commitment to continue the steps to complete the process of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, thanking t