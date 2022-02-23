ForMin: Romania welcomes adoption of package of sanctions targeting Russian officials; we stand united against aggression

Romania welcomes the package of sanctions adopted by the European Union in the context of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday, adding that the EU community is united against aggression.

"RO welcomes t/adoption of t/package of sanctions targeting RU officials, State Duma members & other entities, trade, banks: t/1st step 2 impose costs 4 breaching sovereignty & territorial integrity. Any violation of int'l law comes w/high price. We stand united against aggression!," Aurescu wrote on Twitter, Agerpres.ro informs.