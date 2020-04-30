Forty-two Romanian doctors, nurses to bolster medical teams in Moldova

A team of 42 doctors and nurses from Romania's Defence Ministry and Health Ministry will leave for Republic of Moldova to bolster the medical teams in the neighbouring country in the fight against COVID-19.

"The teams will be dispatched to Chisinau, Cahul and Balti using means of transport of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) with the Interior Ministry and the Joint Logistics Command with the Defence Ministry," IGSU reported on Thursday.The team of doctors and nurses specializing in anesthesia and Intensive care, pulmonology, emergency medicine and internal medicine will be providing healthcare to patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and train healthcare workers in Balti, Chisinau and Cahul for 15 days.Protective equipment for the medical team will be provided by IGSU for the entire duration of the mission, consisting of overalls, face masks, gloves and face shields. At the same time, liaison with the relevant officials of Moldova as well as logistical security will be provided by two IGSU officers.For the smooth running of the mission, the Defence Ministry provides 10 isolation and transport systems for the care workers contaminated with biological agents that at the end of the mission will be donated to Moldova.Upon departure for the mission, the medical team will be greeted in Iasi by Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and head of the Emergency Situations Department Raed Arafat.The action is part of support measures undertaken by Romania under a strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.