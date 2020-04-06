Four big Romanian companies launch integrated platform 'Donate for the frontline'

Banca Transilvania, Mobexpert, Bitdefender and eMAG have launched a platform called "Donate for the frontline" that helps doctors and healthcare staff, as well as the Police, the Army and the Gendarmerie, who are working hard these days to preserve life against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement released on Monday the four companies donated four million lei in all and got involved in procurement, distribution and setting up the donation platform.To date, over 40 million masks, gloves, protective coveralls and over two million FFP2 masks have been contracted. The products arrive weekly in the country on chartered cargo aircraft, including repurposed TAROM aircraft.The necessary products are centralised weekly by the Department for Emergency Management (DSP) jointly with the Ministry of Health, and based on the demand the distribution is conducted to those in the frontline: hospitals, DSP, the Ambulance, SMURD, the Army, the Police, and the Gendarmerie.Donations can be made online or by bank transfer. Details are available on www.emag.ro/donate. Also available there will be all the centralised information about the donated amounts, the products and the beneficiaries to which they are distributed, details about products, price and quantity. The aim is to collect monthly donations of 50 million lei."We are doing this for Romania, for the local communities, for all Romanians. For us, it is a sign of hope that four companies are able to co-operate in times of need for the good of the community and we can hardly wait to get 4,000 companies in the project. Co-operation and solidarity are the most important thing now to overcome the medical crisis and to keep society and the economy in the best possible shape, so that people are affected as little as possible. Be brave, Romania!," says Banca Transilvania CEO Omer Tetik.Dan Sucu, the owner of Mobexpert adds: "We all want overcome this misfortune and return to our previous lives. But wanting is not enough! Each of us needs to do something, however little, to make that possible."For his part, Bitdefender CEO Florin Talpes says that since the beginning of the pandemic the company has offered free computer security to all healthcare facilities in the world to ensure their continuous operation and to protect them against unavoidable attacks this time."We are just one of the many in the civil society to lend a hand to make sure that we overcome this hardship as a community. We have now joined forces with other entrepreneurs to find abroad and import for distribution state-of-the-art protective equipment to those who need it badly, those who are on the frontline now: the medical profession, the police and gendarmerie officers, the army. Shoulder to shoulder," says Talpes.According to eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu, the ongoing crisis gives us the opportunity to unite in support of those who help us."We are hopeful that we will weather that well, and until then we try to help as many people as possible on the frontline who are fighting against the ongoing pandemic, so that many lives will be saved and the life of the community will return to normal," says Stanciu.