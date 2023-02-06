Four million Ukrainian hryvnias, discovered in ventilation system of a coach, at Giurgiu border

The sum of 4.22 million hryvnias, the equivalent of over one hundred thousand euros, was discovered by the southern Giurgiu border police in the ventilation system of a bus carrying passengers on the Turkey-Ukraine route.

"The border police officers from the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point stopped for control, on the way to enter the country, a bus, driven by a 50-year-old Turkish citizen, which was carrying passengers on the route Turkey- Ukraine. During the border control, the border police discovered, hidden in a specially arranged space in the ventilation system of the coach, several packages containing 74 bundles of one hundred banknotes with an individual value of five hundred hryvnias and 26 bundles of one hundred banknotes with an individual value of two hundred hryvnias, which belonged to the driver, who could not present supporting documents regarding the declaration of the banknotes upon entering the European Union," a press release, sent on Monday by the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Giurgiu, informs.

The border police requested support from the workers of the Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate - Mobile Team Office, who withheld the entire amount, the equivalent of 105,000 euros.

For not declaring the amount upon entering the EU, the Turkish citizen was fined 5,000 RON (a bit over 1,000 euros).