Four of six COVID-19 positive Alba-Iulia emergency hospital health staff declared cured

Four of the six medical staff at the Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital confirmed with the novel coronavirus have been declared cured, and the remaining two, both hospitalized are in a good general condition, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Friday .

It is about a doctor, two nurses and a nursing assistant of the Gastroenterology unit."The four medical staff of the Gastroenterology unit at the Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital (SJU) who tested positive with the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) at the beginning of April, have been declared cured after two consecutive tests that came out negative," says the Press Office of the SJU Alba Iulia.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 352 medical staff of the hospital have been tested, 346 of whom tested negative and six positive.In all, 18 Alba County healthcare professionals have tested positive.