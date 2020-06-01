 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four-week-old baby rushed to hospital with COVID-19

Pinterest
coronavirus

A four-week-old child from Botosani has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, while his mother tested negative, director of the Botosani Public Health Directorate Monica Adascalita told AGERPRES on Monday.

The baby was admitted to the Infectious Diseases - Pediatrics Department of the Mavromati County Emergency Hospital to undergo special treatment.

The medical staff started an epidemiological investigation to establish the source of the infection, with the main suspicion being that the little one had contracted the disease from some relatives in Suceava, a hard-hit area.

This is the youngest coronavirus patient reported in Botosani County since the beginning of the pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.