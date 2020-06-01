Four-week-old baby rushed to hospital with COVID-19

A four-week-old child from Botosani has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, while his mother tested negative, director of the Botosani Public Health Directorate Monica Adascalita told AGERPRES on Monday.

The baby was admitted to the Infectious Diseases - Pediatrics Department of the Mavromati County Emergency Hospital to undergo special treatment.

The medical staff started an epidemiological investigation to establish the source of the infection, with the main suspicion being that the little one had contracted the disease from some relatives in Suceava, a hard-hit area.

This is the youngest coronavirus patient reported in Botosani County since the beginning of the pandemic.