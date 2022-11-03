France's Armed Forces Minister Lecornu attends wreath-laying ceremony at Monument of French Heroes

France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of French Heroes in Cismigiu Park, told Agerpres.

The event was also attended by Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla, Bucharest Deputy-Mayor Stelian Bujduveanu and French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer.

Bucharest PrefectToni Grebla told AGERPRES that the Romanian-French relations at the political and economic level are good. He added that there is always room for the development of economic relations.