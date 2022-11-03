 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

France's Armed Forces Minister Lecornu attends wreath-laying ceremony at Monument of French Heroes

RNZ
Sebastien Lecornu

France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of French Heroes in Cismigiu Park, told Agerpres.

The event was also attended by Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla, Bucharest Deputy-Mayor Stelian Bujduveanu and French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer.

Bucharest PrefectToni Grebla told AGERPRES that the Romanian-French relations at the political and economic level are good. He added that there is always room for the development of economic relations.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.