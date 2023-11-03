 
     
Free tickets to theater performances, opera and access to museums for students

amfiteatru umf

Students will benefit from free tickets to theater and opera performances and access to museums in the cities where the UniFEST student festival will take place, which starts on Friday.

According to a press release from the Union of Students from Romania sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the festival will take place in the cities of: Bucharest, Pitesti, Iasi, Suceava, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Alba-Iulia, Satu-Mare, Craiova, Oradea, Arad and Timisoara .

Students will be able to get tickets and invitations, based on their student ID, by going to the stands organized within the student campuses in each city.

One of the traditional events of the festival is the White Night of the Student Theatre, during which students enjoy plays and artistic moments.

Also, students have the opportunity to participate in football, basketball, volleyball and cross country championships.

The theme of the 22nd edition of UniFEST is "Explore your UNIverse", a topic that aims to encourage students from all over the country to take advantage of the personal development opportunities facilitated by the organized events and "get out of the comfort zone".

The UniFEST student festival will take place until November 13.

