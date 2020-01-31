French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis, speaking on Thursday before the debate "How can the creative act save the environment?" organised at the 'Elvire Popesco' cinema theater in Bucharest, said that the "Night of Ideas" - a seven-hour marathon evening of philosophical debate, lectures and interactive performances - facilitates dialogue on civic involvement and the artist's role.

Now in its fourth year in Romania, the "Night of Ideas" was organized around the theme of "living beings" and occasioned workshops, round-table meetings, exhibitions in Bucharest, Cluj - Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara.Greenpeace Romania communication officer Cristian Neagoe told the debate that the major problem of humanity is not having regarded nature as something it belongs to, and that our ancestors have considered instead that nature should be conquered and exploited."We have come to see that it is very fragile, (...) we have become a society of excessive consumption," Neagoe said, adding that forests are the major subject of Greenpeace campaigns in Romania.According to visual artist Suzana Dan, the image remains "a strong asset" in getting a message through and "each of us should be an activist. (...) We should have more courage in assuming a form of response and reaction. (...) The artists have this great asset to relay on, (...) this great richness and communication force of the image, which conveys a powerful message."An exhibition with the works of media cartoonist Romain Dutreix was opened at the end of the debate.Each year, on the last Thursday in January, the French Institute in Paris invites cultural and scientific institutions in France and on all continents to celebrate together the free flow of ideas. This year's event was organised in more than 89 countries.One of the key subjects of the Romanian "Night of Ideas" this year was ecological responsibility.

