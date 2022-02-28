French Embassy: Deployment of French troops to Romania - accelerated

The deployment to Romania of French military units, belonging to the battalion considered to be the spear head of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), in order to activate a joint operations tactical group composed of 500 servicemen, was accelerated, shows the French Embassy in Romania.

According to the quoted source, the precursory elements have arrived on Saturday and are consolidated starting Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The new situation created following the Russian aggression on Ukraine makes it all the more necessary to express solidarity between Europeans, to the benefit of the most exposed of our allies and EU members. France responds to the expectations regarding European security. France has decided, thus, to intensify its contribution to reassuring the Eastern Flank of the Alliance and the European Union, through non-escalation measures and adapted, proportional and reactive means," shows the diplomatic mission.