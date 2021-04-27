French Embassy launches project competition dedicated to civil society

The French Institute in Romania and the French Embassy in Bucharest are releasing a project competition dedicated to civil society organizations and the selected civic initiatives will receive a co-financing worth maximum 5,000 euros, informs the French Embassy in Bucharest.The projects presented must propose innovative and collective actions for one or more of the themes mentioned by the organisers:
1) Rights of the child: promotion of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child; the fight against all forms of exploitation and violence; advocacy with childcare professionals;
2) Fight against trafficking in human beings (THB): prevention and fight against THB and sexual exploitation; the care of victims; promoting the abolitionist model of prostitution;
3) Equality between women and men: promotion of sexual and reproductive rights and sexual education in schools; women's participation in public and political life; preventing and combating violence against women;
4) Fight against discrimination: promoting tolerance and the rights of marginalised communities; strengthening the rights of LGBTI communities;
5) Good governance: activities to raise awareness and inform the public about preventing and combating corruption and monitoring reforms in the justice system.
The selected civic initiatives will receive a co-financing from the Romanian Embassy and the French Institute with a value of up to 5,000 euros, and the grant will be given at the signing of the co-financing agreement. The project must be implemented by 31 December 2021 and the beneficiary structures must submit a narrative and financial report no later than two months after the completion of the project. The financing represents a maximum of 80 pct of the total budget of the project.
Details about the contest can be found by going to the bit.ly/Concursdeproiecte-StatuldeDrept link.
According to the source, the files must be sent by e-mail by 30 May included, at: gouvernance@institutfrancais.ro.