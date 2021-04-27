French Embassy launches project competition dedicated to civil society

The French Institute in Romania and the French Embassy in Bucharest are releasing a project competition dedicated to civil society organizations and the selected civic initiatives will receive a co-financing worth maximum 5,000 euros, informs the French Embassy in Bucharest.

The projects presented must propose innovative and collective actions for one or more of the themes mentioned by the organisers:

1) Rights of the child: promotion of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child; the fight against all forms of exploitation and violence; advocacy with childcare professionals;2) Fight against trafficking in human beings (THB): prevention and fight against THB and sexual exploitation; the care of victims; promoting the abolitionist model of prostitution;3) Equality between women and men: promotion of sexual and reproductive rights and sexual education in schools; women's participation in public and political life; preventing and combating violence against women;4) Fight against discrimination: promoting tolerance and the rights of marginalised communities; strengthening the rights of LGBTI communities;5) Good governance: activities to raise awareness and inform the public about preventing and combating corruption and monitoring reforms in the justice system.The selected civic initiatives will receive a co-financing from the Romanian Embassy and the French Institute with a value of up to 5,000 euros, and the grant will be given at the signing of the co-financing agreement. The project must be implemented by 31 December 2021 and the beneficiary structures must submit a narrative and financial report no later than two months after the completion of the project. The financing represents a maximum of 80 pct of the total budget of the project.Details about the contest can be found by going to the bit.ly/Concursdeproiecte-StatuldeDrept link.According to the source, the files must be sent by e-mail by 30 May included, at: gouvernance@institutfrancais.ro.