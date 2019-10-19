French stand at RIUF, inaugurated by Ambassador Michele Ramis

French Ambassador to Bucharest, Michele Ramis, on Saturday inaugurated the French stand at the The Romanian International University Fair, at the Palace Hall, during which event she highlighted the importance of the academic and scientific partnership between France and Romania.

The French diplomat specified there have been more than 600 cooperation agreements signed with Romania in the university field so far, with France being the third study destination for the Romanian students, and also referred to the new scholarships programme for co-tutoring master and PhD courses.The programme will be announced as part of the international campaign "Bienvenue en France/Chosse France," to be launched on Saturday, and is meant to inspire the new generation and to encourage it to wish for a successful career.Michele Ramis brought to mind that, in the past three decades, 2000 students benefited from the scholarships offered via the French Embassy, many of them having impressive careers today in various fields of activity.The Romanian graduates who studied in France - Alexandra Oprea, Irina Raicu and Bogdan Topan - who are part of the international network France Alumni talked about their dreams and expectations before leaving Romania, but also the advantages they had because of their learning experiences, as well as the impact of such learning experiences on their professional path.Present at RIUF will be also delegations of some top French universities, such as Sciences PO, SKEMA Bussines School, Cesi Ecole d'Ingenieurs, INSA Toulose and Ecole Polytechnique from Paris.The French stand is organised by the French Institute in Romania, Campus France and the French Embassy, the largest universities fair in South-East Europe.More than 100 education institutions and universities of 12 countries will present their offer at RIUF - The Romanian International University Fair - to take place in seven cities.More than 100 education institutions and universities of 12 countries will present their offer at RIUF - The Romanian International University Fair - to take place in seven cities.