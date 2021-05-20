The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) declares itself ready to organize the final of the Romanian Cup with supporters in the stands, announcing that on Thursday that it will start the process to sell access tickets.

"The Romanian Football Federation assures supporters of the teams qualified to the Romanian Cup final, Astra and Universitatea Craiova, and the football fans desiring to participate in the vent that it is ready from a logistical point of view to start the process of selling tickets. Selling tickets, which will take place only online, will start the moment the Official Journal publishes the new Common Order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health which will establish the legal framework regarding the access of spectators to sports events. On the basis of this document all procedures regarding the participation of spectators in the match scheduled Saturday, May 22, 20:30, on the Ilie Oana Stadium of Ploiesti will be aligned, so that the safety and health of all those present not be put in jeopardy," shows a press release of the Federation.

The Romanian Cup final, between Astra Giurgiu and Universitatea Craiova, will take place on Saturday, 20:30 hrs, on the Ilie Oana Stadium of Ploiesti.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, announced, on Wednesday, in a press conference, that sports arenas will be open for 25 pct of vaccinated or tested spectators starting Thursday. Novak explained that for open air competitions, organizers will have to send written requests to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Health.

According to the joint order of the two ministries, for open-air sports events persons who are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have spent 10 days since the finalization of the complete vaccination scheme, persons who present the negative result of a RT-PCR test no older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours.

Sports competitions in Romania are taking place with no spectators in the stands since the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports agerpres.