FSLI TO once again submit draft law on protection of teaching staff to the Parliament

The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) will once again submit to the Parliament the legislative initiative by which protection is offered to teaching staff in the performance of the duties specific to the position.

According to a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES, the FSLI considers that the law is currently a necessity of the education system.

"We don't want violence in the educational units and we consider that the school must be a safe space for all participants in the educational act: equally teachers and pupils. We are witnessing an increase in the degree of violence in schools in Romania, and more and more many cases of aggression are directed against teaching staff! Schools are becoming a space of violence, fear and non-compliance with the laws. Our federation resumes the steps by which we will submit a draft law to the Romanian Parliament by which we demand the application of measures to combat such phenomena. We remind you that such a legislative initiative was submitted by FSLI in 2018. The draft law was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, the education and legal commissions of the Romanian Senate gave a favorable opinion, but, unfortunately, the Romanian senators they buried this initiative. Now we imperatively ask both deputies and senators to vote for this law, if they want the school to regain its safety for both teachers and students," the FSLI representatives say.

Simion Hancescu, president of FSLI, mentioned that the draft law on the protection of teaching staff initiated by FSLI is an emergency at this moment for the education system in Romania.