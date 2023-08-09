Funding for Romania - Ukraine culture, tourism projects postponed due to war

The monitoring committee of the Interreg NEXT Romania - Ukraine Programme has decided to postpone the funding of low-value projects in the fields of tourism and culture due to the current situation in Ukraine.

The funds allocated for this area will be the subject of a new call for projects to be released later, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Given the current situation in the area covered by the Interreg NEXT Romania-Ukraine Programme on the Ukrainian side (Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa oblasts), caused by Russia's aggression on the neighbouring country, the development of low-value projects for restoring historical monuments, the rehabilitation of access roads to them, as well as tourism promotion activities in the area, will not be supported. The funds allocated to this area will be the subject of a new call for projects, which will be released later, depending on the developments in Ukraine," said MDLPA.

Since the Applicant's Guide for low-value projects is available for public consultation at www.ro-ua.net until August 31, anyone interested in running co-operation projects are asked to access the document without taking into account the information related to Priority 2 - Cross-border social development, the specific objective Increasing the role of culture and sustainable tourism in economic development, social inclusion and social innovation.

The Interreg NEXT Romania - Ukraine programme has a budget of EUR 54 million worth of non-repeyable funds, to which a national contribution is added. Projects that benefit border communities in the counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Botosani, Suceava and Tulcea (Romania) and in the oblasts of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa (Ukraine) still qualify for funding. The areas covered by this programme are healthcare, education, tourism and culture, adaptation to climate change, and border management.