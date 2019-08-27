Future Romanian-Bulgarian cooperation, discussed by George Ciamba and Ekaterina Zakharieva

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba had, on Monday, a meeting with Ekaterina Zakharieva, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of judiciary reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the agenda of the discussions featuring the current state and the future of European and bilateral cooperation.

According to a release remitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the two parties evoked the special character of the bilateral relation as neighboring, EU, and NATO states, as well as the very good cooperation in the realm of European affairs during the first mandates of Romania and Bulgaria at the helm of the Presidency of the Council of the EU.Discussions on the European agenda focused on topics such as the Multiannual financial framework, Brexit, EU enlargement, migration, and the digital agenda, with the two officials hailing the convergence in opinion in regards to an important number of dossiers.Furthermore, both parties declared themselves in favor of advancing the European agenda and of establishing powerful institutions in the context of the new European institutional architecture.MAE informs that following the discussions a desire for coordination at the regional level was manifested, the two countries having converging objectives regarding the advancement of the European path and the enlargement policy. The good cooperation in regional forums was evoked, having in view the integrated approach to dialogue with the states in the region, fact that contributes significantly to accomplishing concrete projects for regional interconnection.The two officials reiterated the importance of energy interconnection, especially in the domain of natural gas and the particular importance of the BRHA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria) and Vertical Corridor projects.

