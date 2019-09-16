 
     
Gabriela Talaba wins ITF tournament in Redding (California)

tenis

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Talaba on Sunday won the ITF tournament in Redding (California), with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, after defeating American Alycia Parkis, 6-1, 6-1, in the final act of the competition. 

Talaba (24), world's no. 325, defeated Lorraine M. Guillermo, by 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in the first round of the competition, Peyton Stearns, also an American, by 6-2, 6-2, in the round of sixteen, American Emina Bektas, by 7-5, 6-2, in the quarterfinals and another American, Jada Myii Hart, in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2. 

Gabriela Talaba already had three ITF titles to her name, which she won in Bucharest, in 2017, Marbella - 2018, both 15,000 US dollars worth, and Charleston (South Carolina, 25,000 US dollars).

