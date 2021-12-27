Gas imports up by over 68 pct, production grows by 0.4 pct January through October

Romania imported, in the first ten months of 2021, a quantity of usable natural gas of 2.283 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), with 68.4 pct (927,500 toe) higher than in the same period of 2020, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic production of natural gas was, during the mentioned period, of 6.005 million toe, being 0.4 pct (21,000 toe) above that of January-October 2020.

The National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP) estimates for this year a gas production of 7.4 million toe and imports of 2.32 million toe, up by 1.5 pct and 38 pct respectively compared to 2020.

For 2022, the CNSP forecasts a production of 7.475 million toe (plus 1 pct) and imports of 2.795 million toe (plus 20.5 pct).

According to the "Energy Strategy 2019-2030, with the perspective of 2050", published on the website of the relevant ministry, Romania's natural gas production will reach a peak of 132 TWh in 2025, as a result of production in the Black Sea, and then will decrease to 96 TWh in 2030 and to 65 TWh in 2050.

Final consumption of natural gas will remain constant between 2030 and 2050, at the level of 68 TWh. Maximum demand is estimated around 73 TWh, and the minimum level, from 63 TWh in 2030, to 47 TWh in 2050.AGERPRES